'Conan' Hosted Hilarious Teen Dumbledore Auditions

A deluge of superhero trailers dropped over the weekend at San Diego Comic Con. Conan O'Brien was also in San Diego and his show got its hands on pretty massive (and fictitious) Harry Potter-related footage. He aired unseen auditions for the role of "teen Dumbledore" in the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie.
You probably recall, Albus Dumbledore was the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter series. In April, it was announced that Dumbledore was returning to the screen. Jude Law was cast as a young Dumbledore, presumably visiting the United States, for the Fantastic Beasts sequel.
Conan hosted auditions for an even younger Dumbledore. Those auditions included the likes of Nick Offerman, who claims to be just 28; Aubrey Plaza, who deliver a stirring monologue from Pollock; Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch doing Gandalf lines; and Frankie Muniz giving a nod to Malcolm in the Middle (which isn't coming back, but...).
Watch the auditions in the video above. Additionally, if totally fake fantasy adaptation auditions are your bag, watch Kit Harrington auditioning roles other than Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.
