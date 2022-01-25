This Teen Pilot Just Became the Youngest Woman to Fly Around the World by Herself

A teenager just became the youngest woman to fly around the world independently. Zara Rutherford, 19, took off from Belgium, intending to visit 52 countries on five continents. She landed back in Belgium 155 days later, having hit 41 countries and breaking a Guinness World Record.

Rutherford started her journey in August and returned to Belgium on January 20. Her trip was cut slightly short due to problems she encountered in her travels. Although she didn't manage what she set out to do, her journey was still successful.

"With the successful circumnavigation, I am happy not only to break the Guinness World Record of youngest woman flying solo around the world, but also to reduce the gender gap by 11 years between the current youngest male record holder Travis Ludlow, 18 at the time of his record, and the previous female record holder Shaesta Waez, who was 30 when she completed her 'Dreams Soar' around-the-world flight," Rutherford said in a statement to FlyZolo.

Ultimately, it took a little longer than planned to complete her trip. Rutherford covered about 32,000 miles, flew 260 hours, and had 71 takeoffs and landings. Her setbacks forced her to spend an extra two months traveling. She encountered heat in the desert, high winds, thunderstorms, typhoons, wildfires, smog, snow, and freezing temperatures during her journey, sharing updates via FlyZolo along the way.