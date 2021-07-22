This Teen Got Smacked in the Face by a Seagull While On a Theme Park Ride

You know what they say about theme parks? It's all fun and games until you get smacked in the face by a seagull while swinging 75 feet in the air on the Springshot ride. Okay, so maybe they don't say that—but they should because that's exactly what happened to an unsuspecting ride-goer earlier this month.

While 13-year-old Kiley Holman was visiting Morey's Adventure Pier in New Jersey to celebrate her pal Georgia Reed's birthday, Holman came face-to-face (quite literally) with a bird, a local news outlet reports. In a viral video shared to YouTube—by her friend's dad, I might add—a seagull flew directly into her face mid-ride.

"It was going the opposite way and came right back at me,” she told NBC 10 Philadelphia. "I didn’t want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off."

The 18-second clip, which was originally posted July 12 just following the incident, quickly garnered upwards of 200,000 views.

“A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,” Holman said, noting that both she and the bird were, in fact, okay.

"I didn't know if it was going to hurt me. The seagull just flew away," she later told NJ.com. "The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all."