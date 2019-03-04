A Group of Teens Saved a Kid Dangling Off a Ski Lift by Using a Fence as a Net

When you're being lifted into the sky by the bench on a wire we call a ski lift, it's hard not to think about falling off. So what if countless people ride chair lifts every day? That doesn't mean they're not terrifying. If they somehow don't set you on edge yet, this video will fix that.
As CNN reports, an 8-year-old suddenly found himself hanging off a chairlift on Wednesday at Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, Canada. His father desperately clung to him as he tried to pull himself up, but he was stuck flailing roughly 20 feet above the ground. Luckily, a few quick-thinking teens came to the rescue.
Chief among them was 14-year-old James MacDonald, who had the idea to use the orange fence that marks off-limits areas as a makeshift net. MacDonald asked another man to help gather the netting, and when his friends caught up, the group stretched it into a kind of rescue trampoline. After this was all in place, they asked the kid to kick his skis off, and shouted to his father to let him go. He did, and the 8-year-old was handily caught.
A spokesperson for Grouse Mountain said the child was unharmed but was sent to the hospital as a precaution.
"Safety is our top priority and we will be taking appropriate action based on the results of the investigation," the statement said. "Grouse Mountain is incredibly appreciative of those who assisted in Wednesday's chairlift incident. Their quick thinking and immediate actions are commendable."
The president of Grouse Mountain also met with the rescuers to thank them and give them complimentary season passes.
But honestly, they should probably get a parade.
