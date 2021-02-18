This Delivery-Only Chicken Tender Chain Is Now Available Nationwide

The pandemic has drastically altered the hospitality industry and made room for virtual kitchens to thrive. Now, Chipotle, Panera, Guy Fieri, and Nathan's Famous all have digital-only restaurants, and even Thrillist launched some pop-up ghost kitchens with legendary NYC eateries.

It's all fine and dandy having more contactless dining options at some of our favorite chains, but the best part of the virtual kitchen trend is that it's made smaller operations more accessible to people around the nation. One of those operations is Tender Shack, a delivery-only chicken tender shop that just expanded from its Florida headquarters to hundreds of communities around the nation.

Tender Shack was launched by Bloomin' Brands—owner of Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill—in September 2020, exclusively serving its Tampa community. Now, in order to widen its reach, Tender Shack established "family" kitchens in 725 markets that have partnered with DoorDash to deliver its full range of menu items.

Tender Shack's chicken tenders are hand-breaded and come with two options for seasoning—Dang Good Seasoned and Nashville Hot AF (As Fire). They are also served with your choice of dipping sauce. Options include the signature Tender Shack Sauce, Honey Mustard, Buttermilk Ranch, BBQ, and Buffalo.

Aside from tenders, the menu also includes sandwiches, fries, cookies, and drinks.

"We're obsessed with tenders—and we know consumers are too," said Kristy Jobe, a spokesperson for Tender Shack, in a press release. "We're going all-in to deliver the best chicken tenders to all the tendie-loving folks out there. There's only one decision to make, and it's not an easy one, Dang Good or Hot AF."

MORE: This Delivery-Only Wings Chain Is Serving a Cheetos Menu out of Applebee's Kitchens