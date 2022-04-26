5,000 Pounds of Beef Jerky Was Recalled After Being Sent Out Uninspected

About 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products were recalled after the products were produced without a federal inspection. Tennessee Brown Bag LLC, based in Tennessee, is recalling jerky produced between January 2020 and April 2022. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement.

According to FSIS, the following products are part of the recall:



3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG ORIGINAL" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG PEPPERED" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG Spicy" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG TERIYAKI" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG HOTIYAKI SWEET HEAT" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG DILL PICKLE" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG JALAPENO DILL" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.



None of the above products have the USDA mark of inspection. According to FSIS, the Tennessee Brown Bag LLC is not a federally inspected establishment, but it produced and sold jerky to consumers in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The issue was reported to FSIS by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

You can find the complete list of product images through the FSIS website. An example is shown below.