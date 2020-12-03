Tequila Bar Attempted to Stay Open By Filing Paperwork to Become a 'Place of Worship'
You gotta do what you gotta do.
2020 has been particularly challenging for the restaurant and bar industry—and with another wave of shutdowns sweeping the globe, many have gone into survival mode. Such is the case for a tequila bar in Nottinghamshire, England.
After bars, cafés, pubs, and restaurants once again reverted to a takeout and delivery-only model, Nottingham bar 400 Rabbits got strategic. In order to resume service, the owner filed official paperwork to reclassify his tequila and mezcal hotspot as a "Place of Meeting for Religious Worship" rather than a bar.
"The intention of this is to be a joke but it comes from a serious place," James Aspell told Nottinghamshire Live. "With the new restrictions, we’re forced to close and it could be months before we can reopen. We don’t have a food offering so even if we were in Tier 2, we couldn’t open."
Though it might've started as a joke of sorts, The Church of 400 Rabbits is actually accepting potential parishioners. You've got two membership options, too: 1. sign up for free on the site to be a Bunny Believer and score a certificate of membership, as well as an invite to attend; or 2. opt to be. reverend of the Righteous Rabbits for £10 and snag a t-shirt with it.
"Join us as we begin our journey to answer absolutely none of life’s big questions," 400 Rabbits wrote on its church website. "Such questions as why are we here, what’s the meaning of life, why didn’t they just fly the eagles to Mordor, and why did Domino's stop making the double decadence pizza base?"
All proceeds from these applications will actually benefit the Emmanuel House Support Centre Winter Appeal, which offers hot meals, showers and laundry services, and dry clothing to those struggling with homelessness.
If 400 Rabbit's application is actually approved, the bar—err, church—will be able to legally reopen its doors, however, if it's not the establishment will have to remain closed until government restrictions are lifted once again.
