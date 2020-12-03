Tequila Bar Attempted to Stay Open By Filing Paperwork to Become a 'Place of Worship'

2020 has been particularly challenging for the restaurant and bar industry—and with another wave of shutdowns sweeping the globe, many have gone into survival mode. Such is the case for a tequila bar in Nottinghamshire, England.

After bars, cafés, pubs, and restaurants once again reverted to a takeout and delivery-only model, Nottingham bar 400 Rabbits got strategic. In order to resume service, the owner filed official paperwork to reclassify his tequila and mezcal hotspot as a "Place of Meeting for Religious Worship" rather than a bar.

"The intention of this is to be a joke but it comes from a serious place," James Aspell told Nottinghamshire Live. "With the new restrictions, we’re forced to close and it could be months before we can reopen. We don’t have a food offering so even if we were in Tier 2, we couldn’t open."