You Can Get Free Guac Courtesy of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson This Weekend All you have to do is order a tequila cocktail. As if we needed an excuse!

Courtesy of Teremana Tequila

The only excuse we need to break out the tequila for an impromptu marg night is "it's 5 o'clock," but we're not going to turn down an incentive to make a cocktail. In a push to support local restaurants, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is reimbursing fans for guac just for ordering a Teremana Tequila cocktail at the bar. Between May 1 and May 5—a date range that happens to include both The Rock's birthday on the 2nd and Cinco de Mayo—anyone who's 21 and up, will be reimbursed for the price of guacamole via Venmo. You just have to order up the guacamole and share an itemized copy of your receipt to the official promo site. Johnson is paying back folks up to $10 and dropping $1 million in total to support the restaurant and bar industry.

Courtesy of Teremana Tequila

"No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole. I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business," Johnson is quoted as saying in a press release. "Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!" Once you upload that receipt, the cash will then be sent on Venmo to each customer's account. You're being rewarded for drinking tequila. I mean, it's the dream scenario.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.