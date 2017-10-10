Intense Winds Sent This Plane Swerving Across the Runway in Nightmare Landing

Even if you're not exactly a world traveler, chances are you've flown enough to have experienced at least one bumpy plane landing that left you dangerously close to needing a change of pants. Passengers aboard a recent flight into Germany's Dusseldorf airport, however, endured a landing of nightmares, due to intense crosswinds that sent the massive airplane swerving across the runway.
A video by Cargospotter on YouTube (shown above) captured the terrifying moments when Emirates flight EK 55 from Dubai touched down on the runway amid the powerful gusts on October 5, according to a report by CNET. Everything appears to be mostly normal as the plane descends, but the trouble starts shortly after the wheels touch the pavement and the wind hits. Watch as the massive aircraft lurches for several long seconds before the pilots miraculously manage to straighten it out and safely land. Do not watch if you're already scared of flying.
"I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremly [sic] hard and extraordinary," the photographer behind Cargospotter said in the video's description. "At first it looked like a pretty normal crosswind approach but after touchdown the pilots tried to align with the runway which looked pretty incredible. I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an airplane after a touchdown. You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out."
Emirates, considered among the best in the world, said the crew and passengers were never in danger during the landing and everyone arrived to the gate safely, according to the CNET report. The airline didn't specify if barf bags were used, though.
