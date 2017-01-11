Watch a Tesla's Autopilot Avoid a Crash Before It Happens

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always touted his company’s Autopilot software, explaining that it exists to save lives and can predict accidents before anyone sees them coming. And dashcam footage taken from the Netherlands yesterday shows Autopilot in action, as a Tesla traveling on the A2 highway avoids a nasty collision just one car ahead.

In the video, Tesla’s Autopilot feature activates the brakes as a red hatchback barrels into a larger, black SUV, which flips over and goes tumbling down the highway for several yards. The Tesla’s Forward Collision Warning feature sounds an alarm, alerting the driver of danger before anyone had time to react. The man operating the car, Hans Noordsij, uploaded the footage to Twitter, explaining that Autopilot took over the car before he was able to pump the brakes himself. Although a pretty dramatic accident, Noordsij explained that the people driving the SUV escaped from their overturned vehicle without any major injuries.