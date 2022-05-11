Tesla Is Recalling 130,000 Cars with Faulty Touch Screens

In recall news that won't result in a foodborne illness for once, Tesla is pulling 130,000 of its vehicles across its model lineup, and you can blame faulty touch screens, NBC News reports.

Earlier this week, the high-tech car company announced plans to recall its Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as 2022 Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs.

According to documents published Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the touch screens were overheating during the fast-charging process, causing the technology to lag or, in some cases, restart altogether. This malfunction could leave drivers without rearview camera displays, windshield defrosters, and other controls.

Tesla is reportedly working to solve this ongoing malfunction with software updates for temperature management. While the problem was discovered during a routine endurance test, it did receive 59 related warranty claims between January and early May. No crashes or injuries have been reported due to the faulty touch screens, though.

This is hardly a first for the company, however. Not only has the nation's road safety agency NHTSA opened multiple investigations into Tesla, but the electric vehicle company has recorded 11 recalls since January 2022 alone.