Whoa: Watch a Tesla Shatter the 0-60 MPH Acceleration Record and Feel Amazed

Tesla announced its “Ludicrous Mode” acceleration setting for the Model S in 2015, albeit only for the high-performance edition of the sedan, which hits the market at the steep starting price of $134,000. True to its name, the technology makes cars go stupidly quick.

Here’s the larger takeaway here for car-buffs and laypeople alike: the title of the world’s quickest 0-60 mph acceleration belongs to an electric vehicle -- something unthinkable a decade ago. That doesn’t necessarily mean you can safely forget about the internal combustion engines of yesteryear, though. According to MT: “The Ferrari LaFerrari hits 70 mph a tenth of a second quicker; the Porsche 918 and McLaren P1 pull ahead at 80 mph, and these hypercars all continue to pull away at higher speeds," than the Model S.