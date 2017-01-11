Man Gets Testicle Stuck in Ikea Chair, Then Complains to Ikea

"Sitting there and noticing the accident," Jørstad writes, "I bent down to see what the f*ck happened, I realized the little nutter has got stuck.The water turned cold by itself. So I started freezing. The water got cold. Even more cold than my mother-in-law’s smile when I married her daughter," said Jørstad.

It appears the steamy shower caused things to expand, and once the water went cold, nature corrected course and despite an elevated heart rate for a couple minutes, Jørstad would seem to be no worse for the wear.

Not without a sense of humor, Ikea Norway responded, "Hey Claus. We recommend that you take the stool out of the shower... if you choose to keep it in the shower, make sure you are well dressed for your next sea excursion."