Tom Brady Still Can't Find His Jersey From The Super Bowl

Tom Brady is good at throwing the footballs. He is less good, however, at keeping track of his very valuable belongings.

After leading his New England Patriots to a historic comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday night, the pretty-eyed quarterback lost his game-winning jersey -- a garment with some serious football cache attached to it.

As people searched for his jersey after the game at Houston’s NRG Stadium, Brady was pretty transparent that losing it was a bad thing. He told reporters: “This is not good...It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”