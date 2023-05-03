This Massive Texas Cave Now Features a 5,700-Square-Foot Ballroom
The new expanded space will start welcoming guests on May 12.
Imagine getting married in a cave—but like, a fancy one, with good programmable lighting and all the pizzazz. Alternatively, imagine just throwing a party there. Cool, right?
Now, ideally (and we mean ideally) you can. Texas' Natural Bridge Caverns—the state's largest and most visited commercial cave—is opening its newest and most ambitious tour, dubbed Hidden Wonders, which, among many other highlights, features a massive new "ballroom" cave serving as a huge event space. Specifically, the tour explores never-before-toured areas of the property's Hidden Cavern, which is a second cavern at Natural Bridge Caverns and belongs to the same geologic system.
Sprawling across 5,700 square feet, the ballroom takes the shape of a dome chamber, and it can be visited as part of the tour in addition to being what essentially is a unique kind of multipurpose "room." The space is part of the newest additions at Natural Bridge Cavern which, on top of opening this new space, also equipped the caverns with state-of-the-art programmable lighting as well as a 1,100-foot-long expansion of the attraction's public passageways.
Visitors on the new tour will also have the chance to see a new underground canyon as well as more rock formations throughout the experience, which culminates in a new viewing area overlooking the Box Canyon, a huge passage that offers breathtaking views. And don't get too stressed out about coming back up to the surface—a ride on a 700-foot-long BAT (which stands for "Belt Assisted Transport") will seamlessly bring you back at the end of your visit. We'd love to say the name has nothing to do with Batman and his ilk, however, the cave is known for being home to a rather large bat colony.
The multi-million-dollar additions have been in the works since 2017, and it will finally start welcoming guests on May 12. For more information on the Hidden Wonders Tour and Natural Bridge Caverns, you can visit this website.