This Massive Texas Cave Now Features a 5,700-Square-Foot Ballroom

Imagine getting married in a cave—but like, a fancy one, with good programmable lighting and all the pizzazz. Alternatively, imagine just throwing a party there. Cool, right?

Now, ideally (and we mean ideally) you can. Texas' Natural Bridge Caverns—the state's largest and most visited commercial cave—is opening its newest and most ambitious tour, dubbed Hidden Wonders, which, among many other highlights, features a massive new "ballroom" cave serving as a huge event space. Specifically, the tour explores never-before-toured areas of the property's Hidden Cavern, which is a second cavern at Natural Bridge Caverns and belongs to the same geologic system.

Sprawling across 5,700 square feet, the ballroom takes the shape of a dome chamber, and it can be visited as part of the tour in addition to being what essentially is a unique kind of multipurpose "room." The space is part of the newest additions at Natural Bridge Cavern which, on top of opening this new space, also equipped the caverns with state-of-the-art programmable lighting as well as a 1,100-foot-long expansion of the attraction's public passageways.