Texas Man Finds a 5-Foot Snake Hiding in a Toilet

Thanks to all of the many horrific stories and videos of people pulling snakes out of their toilets that have emerged from around the world in recent years, it's easy to take comfort in the assumption that the bathroom nightmare scenario will never happen to you. And while that's likely the case, a Texas man's recent run-in with a toilet-dwelling snake proves it's not as farfetched as it may seem.
As a report by The Dallas Morning News explains, Ben Tedrick came face to face with a five-foot rat snake last Saturday while renovating a dormant cabin located on a Brazos County, Texas ranch. The longtime outdoorsman, who has handled more than a few snakes over the years, sprang into action after a member of the cleaning crew at the cabin alerted him to the slithering squatter. As you can see in Tedrick's video of the encounter (shown above), the sizable snake wasn't exactly eager to leave its spot in the cabin's plumbing and put up a fight against his makeshift snake-catching tool. Samuel L. Jackson would not be pleased.
Here's Why Littlefinger's Endgame Is Doomed to Fail
"I was impressed," Tedrick said, per a report by The Eagle, where he works. "I had him out about three feet when he coiled up again, and he pulled me forward. I was afraid his head was going to pop off, but he was perfectly OK. You could tell when I released him, it was like nothing [happened]."
Tedrick managed to catch the snake, pull it from the toilet, and remove it from the cabin after just a few minutes while others in the cabin stood by in shock. Although he ended up stuffing the snake into a pillowcase and releasing it some distance from the cabin, according the report, it's probably safe to say the cabin's future visitors will take a second look before sitting on this particular throne.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.