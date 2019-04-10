Rowdy Fans at NCAA Finals Force Security to Confiscate Tortillas

When you're watching the athletes have so much fun throwing things at a sporting event, it can be tempting to join in on the fun. But, trust us, you're really not supposed to do that. Whether it's a catfish or a tortilla, it's really disruptive.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders played the Virginia Cavaliers for the NCAA National Championship on Monday night. Things were going as planned, basketball was played, the eye was of the tiger, etc. But things took a confusing turn when a tortilla made its way onto the court.
Play stopped during the first half while the offending food item was removed from the court. And strangest of all, this led to security confiscating tortillas.
If you're a little confused here, we promise it makes sense. Kind of. This tradition comes from the Texas Tech football team. The origin story goes that an ESPN broadcaster back in 1992 said that there's "nothing but Tech football and a tortilla factory in Lubbock." In response, rowdy fans started throwing tortillas on the field. That could apocryphal, but it's funny either way.
Virginia went on to win the game in overtime and took home the title. But it's unclear who took home the historic tortilla.
