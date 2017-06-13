A Wendy's Waged a Sign War With the Shop Across the Street & Everyone's Loving It

Wendy's corporate Twitter account may be known for being brilliantly savage on occasion, but it turns out that the fast food chain's aggressively quick wit trickles all the way down to the local level, judging by a pun-filled sign war one franchise in Texas has waged against its across-the-street neighbor.
Passersby of the Wendy's at 4th Street and Frankford Ave in Lubbock, Texas have been treated to an ongoing road sign war between the Frosty-famous chain and the Pure Water Ice & Tea Company across the street. The drama all started a few weeks ago when the latter posted a message offering Kliff Kingsbury free drinks (he's the current head coach for the football team at Texas Tech, which is located in Lubbock). In response, the manager at Wendy's threw up "Hey Kliff, hungry and thirsty? We got you," according to the local NBC affiliate. And thus, the 2017 Battle of the Road Signs began.
The ongoing friendly fight has delighted locals, many of whom have taken to social media to document the back-and-forth, capturing each store's best attempts to one-up and roast the other.
So far, no winner has emerged. And frankly, it seems people prefer it that way.
Actually, come to think of it, we're the winners.
Never change, Wendy's.
