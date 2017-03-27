Texts From Real Moms Will Ensure You Never Forget to Brush Your Teeth

As you grow up, you get help and guidance from your guardians. You get reminders to keep your elbows off the table, do dishes, clean your pee off the toilet seat, keep your hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel, and then one day you move out. You take some lessons with you. You forget some others. And maybe, without that daily reminder from a parent, you don't do such a great job with your oral hygiene.
Everyone know it's important, but people forget things all that time. At least, that's the conceit from Goby, a subscription-based electronic toothbrush company, that has launched a free service where real moms text you reminders to brush your teeth. It's called "Texts From a Mom."
It might seem ridiculous. It is. But it also appears to be necessary. Nearly 50 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 30 have some form of gum disease, according to a 2015 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. That might be because about 30 percent of Americans only brush once a day. Your dentist does not approve.
When you sign up, you receive individualized texts at times you choose from one of 10 "moms" enlisted by Goby in the project. They'll contact you up to three times per day with a reminder. While it's a promotion for the toothbrush company, a representative tells Thrillist it's not a short-term stunt. The service will go on "indefinitely" and it's not limited to Goby subscribers.
If you have trouble remembering to take care of the basics, there's a chance to have someone else do the remembering for you. Cross "brush teeth" off your to-do list.
