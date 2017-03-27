Texts From Real Moms Will Ensure You Never Forget to Brush Your Teeth

As you grow up, you get help and guidance from your guardians. You get reminders to keep your elbows off the table, do dishes, clean your pee off the toilet seat, keep your hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel, and then one day you move out. You take some lessons with you. You forget some others. And maybe, without that daily reminder from a parent, you don't do such a great job with your oral hygiene.

Everyone know it's important, but people forget things all that time. At least, that's the conceit from Goby, a subscription-based electronic toothbrush company, that has launched a free service where real moms text you reminders to brush your teeth. It's called "Texts From a Mom."