You Can Get $4 Cocktails at TGI Friday's Right Now
And $2 Miller Lite on draft.
Not to alarm you, but we're mere days away from August. Summer is dwindling before our eyes, and the only way to reasonably cope with that sad fact is by tossing back $4 cocktails like they're going to set back the calendar.
Fortunately, TGI Friday's is blasting the AC and serving up major drink deals to beat the heat. You can snag $2 Miller Lite Draft beers and $4 cocktails right now. The lineup includes Cool Whiskey Sour, Tequila as soon as the Sun Rises, Cooler by the Cape Cod, and It's Bloody Hot Bloody Mary.
"Our new Happy Every Hour menu is a celebration of time well spent with good friends and family," Chief Experience Officer Sara Bittorf said in a press release. "Over the past two years we've all missed a few happy hours, and this is our way of giving everyone some much-needed time to reconnect and celebrate with good drinks, good food and some fun in a way only TGI Friday's can offer."
The deal is available for dine-in only. And while you're at it, order some menu favorites like the Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries, Traditional or Boneless Wings, or Combo Table-tizers. Once you've downed your third $4 cocktail, you'll need the sustenance.
There's always the new Chicken Slammers too. In April, TGI Friday's tossed its crispy chicken fingers onto mini New England rolls for a sort-of hot dog, sort-of lobster roll-inspired sandwich. The Chicken Slammers come in Buffalo, Italian, and Whiskey-Glaze.
