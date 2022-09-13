Celebrate Mondays at TGI Fridays with 50 Cent Buffalo Wings & $2 Beer

TGI Fridays is celebrating an all-new day of the week with the launch of its latest deal. The restaurant chain is serving up wings for just 50 cents a piece as part of its Wing Monday promotion.

If that's not enough to entice you, grab a Miller Lite to wash everything down for just two dollars. But before you rush off on your lunch break, you should know that this deal is available for dine-in customers only, from 5 pm to close.

So, show up at the appropriate time and have your pick of six different flavors, including Apple Butter BBQ, Dragon-Glaze, Frank's RedHot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Nashville Hot, and Chile-Lime. Wings are available to order classic style (you know, bone-in) or boneless (you know, bone-out).

TGI Fridays is the only major restaurant chain to offer up a wing deal as of late. Applebee's recently revived its all-you-can-eat wing special for $12.99.

Just like all things in life, nothing is permanent. The special is valid at participating locations for a limited time, so go on and treat yourself next Monday.