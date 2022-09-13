Celebrate Mondays at TGI Fridays with 50 Cent Buffalo Wings & $2 Beer
A worthy competitor to the restaurant's jalapeño poppers has finally stepped up to the plate.
TGI Fridays is celebrating an all-new day of the week with the launch of its latest deal. The restaurant chain is serving up wings for just 50 cents a piece as part of its Wing Monday promotion.
If that's not enough to entice you, grab a Miller Lite to wash everything down for just two dollars. But before you rush off on your lunch break, you should know that this deal is available for dine-in customers only, from 5 pm to close.
So, show up at the appropriate time and have your pick of six different flavors, including Apple Butter BBQ, Dragon-Glaze, Frank's RedHot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Nashville Hot, and Chile-Lime. Wings are available to order classic style (you know, bone-in) or boneless (you know, bone-out).
TGI Fridays is the only major restaurant chain to offer up a wing deal as of late. Applebee's recently revived its all-you-can-eat wing special for $12.99.
Just like all things in life, nothing is permanent. The special is valid at participating locations for a limited time, so go on and treat yourself next Monday.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.