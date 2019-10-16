$5 Gets You a Burger & Fries at TGI Friday's Every Day Through November 3

Although TGI Friday's has Friday in its name, the casual chain has singlehandedly saved our Tuesdays with its weekly $5 cheeseburger deal. But now, every day of the week is better now that TGI Friday's has expanded the promotion so that you can score a cheap meal every single day through November 3.
The deal, which gets you a cheeseburger and fries for $5, rivals the usual deals you see on fast food value menus. So, uh, thank god it's... every day? We'll show ourselves out now.
"The positive reaction to our Cheeseburger Tuesday promotion proved that people love our cheeseburgers" Vice President of Marketing Cindy Syracuse said in a statement. "There's no better way to satisfy their cravings than by expanding the $5 cheeseburger and fries deal to every day, all day, throughout the Halloween season and into early November."
While the menu does boast a number of other burger options, too -- like the Whiskey-Glazed and Beyond Meat burgers -- those aren't available with the offer. You'll have to stick with Friday's classic, which comes loaded with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles.
Since you're spending so little on food, you'll have extra cash to spring for the good booze. Priorities, people. Earlier this month, TGI Friday's introduced a festive lineup of fall cocktails, including Pumpkin Spice Mules, Pumpkin Spice Sangria, and an Angry Orchard Apple Punch. They'll only run you $5, but if you want something even more cost effective, the chain's got $3 Blue Moon Belgian White Beer on draft.
"We're happy to celebrate the Fall Spooky season by offering popular pumpkin spice flavored drinks," Syracuse added. "But expanding our most popular $5 cheeseburger and fries deal to every day all day around Halloween time is the best treat."
