TGI Fridays Has 3 New Takes on the Fried Chicken Sandwich

For the past few years, joints from Popeyes to Burger King have added fried chicken sandwiches to their menus. TGI Fridays has its own take on the staple with three new Chicken Slammer Combos.

The new combos offer customers crispy chicken fingers served in a mini New England roll and come in three different varieties—Buffalo, Italian and Whiskey-Glaze.

See details about each banging new Chicken Slammer Combo below:

Buffalo has chicken fingers tossed in Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce on mini New England rolls with ranch, diced celery, and crumbled blue cheese. It's paired with four boneless buffalo wings, coleslaw, and seasoned fries.

Italian features chicken fingers tossed in garlic parmesan sauce on mini New England rolls with marinara and Parmesan-Romano cheese. The combo comes with four Mozzarella Sticks, coleslaw, and seasoned fries.

Whiskey-Glaze features chicken fingers tossed in Whiskey-Glaze on mini New England rolls with spicy aioli and sesame seasoning. The combo comes with two 2-cut bone Whiskey-Glazed Big Ribs, coleslaw, and seasoned fries.

The new Chicken Slammer Combo meals are available now at participating TGI Fridays locations all over the country. Suggested retail price for the Chicken Slammer Combos is