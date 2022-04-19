TGI Fridays & Uber Eats Want to Help You Celebrate 4/20 with This Deal

A special holiday is coming, and with it are a ton of food deals to make sure that you can satisfy all your cravings and make the day as enjoyable as possible. Not to be left out of the celebrations, TGI Fridays has a special deal for April 20 that will allow you to maximize your snacking and your savings.

The Blazed & Glazed bundle starts with Chicken Slammers, which are snackable crispy chicken finger sliders covered in Whiskey-Glaze Blaze sauce, topped with spicy aioli and sesame seasoning, and tucked into New England rolls. Alongside the Chicken Slammers are seasoned fries loaded with queso, mixed cheese, bacon, and green onions. The bundle is available exclusively through Uber Eats.

"Our guests are looking to satisfy that TGI Fridays crave, especially on 4/20, and our limited-time Blazed & Glazed Bundle is the perfect must-have munchie fix," said Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays Sara Bittorf in a press release. "This bundle features one of our new delicious menu additions at TGI Fridays, our Chicken Slammers, along with a special limited-time blazed version that adds the perfect amount of heat to our legendary Whiskey-Glaze sauce."

Blazed & Glazed Bundle can be delivered straight to your door with Uber Eats between April 20 and May 4. On April 20, you can get $4 off any $20 TGI Fridays order made through Uber Eats. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout. To find the nearest TGI Fridays near you, head to Fridays.com.