TGI Fridays Is Bringing Circus Food to the Strip Mall

The circus, as an idea, is like a blank canvas on which each of our minds paints our innermost hopes and fears like one of those art-making animals whose work sells for a ton of money and then people are like, Hmm, was it really the elephant who made that, though? The big top is alternately the grounds of joy where a balloon bouquet seems as though it might sweep you off your feet, or a terrifying tableau set to a sinister rendition of “Entrance of the Gladiators” played by menacing clowns. Food’s good though, and TGI Fridays is adding some of those do-do-do-do-do-do goodies to its menus this spring.

Dubbed “Under the Big Top” like it’s a director’s cut or subreddit, the menu includes whiskey-glazed skewers and donut burgers, a mozzarella stick grilled cheese, giant churro twists, cheese fries by the pound, and cocktails like the cotton candy cosmo and fire-eating fireball margarita. Some locations will have tented parking lots to accommodate live music, face painting, and giveaways.