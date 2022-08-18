Thailand's Health Minister Doesn't Want Tourists Who Just Want to Smoke Weed

If you are planning on including Thailand on any future weed-ventures, just know you won't be receiving a warm welcome from the nation's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. According to CNN, the minister said in a statement that Thailand doesn't "welcome those kinds of tourists." In June, the country passed new laws that have mostly decriminalized cannabis.

But, according to the Washington Post, that doesn't mean tourists can just start smoking anywhere. As a tourist, you can consume edibles and use weed for medicinal purposes—but those caught recreational smoking in public risk up to three months in jail and a fine of up to about $700.

That all being said, there are places in Thailand where you can legally enjoy weed, without the risk of a fine. That's especially true if you aren't smoking it in public spaces. According to CNN, there are businesses that have special smoking rooms that are popular with tourists and locals alike.

But don't worry, a more weed-welcoming health minister may be possible. He completed his statement by saying that recreational use could be "in the near future" of the nation's policies.