Thailand Will No Longer Require the 'Thailand Pass' for Entry Starting on July 1

After a slow and cautious lifting of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand is dropping more of its entry requirements. Starting July 1, visitors will no longer need the 'Thailand Pass' and $10,000 of health insurance to enter the country. The announcement follows the May 1 announcement that travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID test upon entry.

"We are thrilled to announce the removal of the 'Thailand Pass' and $10,000 health insurance requirements for international visitors beginning July 1, as it further simplifies the ability for all to experience the vibrant culture, cuisine, and natural beauty of Amazing Thailand," said Santi Sawangcharoen, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand New York office, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "The 'Land of Smiles' is eager and excited to welcome travelers to experience all the beloved destinations across Thailand just as easily as they used to."

Unvaccinated travelers will still need proof of a negative PCR or professionally administered rapid test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers who are unvaccinated and arrive without the proper evidence of a negative COVID test will have to take one immediately upon arrival. Vaccinated travelers will need to show proof of vaccination to enter.