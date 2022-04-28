Thailand Dropped Its COVID Testing Entry Requirements for Tourists

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Thailand's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has approved the end of requiring pre-arrival and arrival PCR tests for international travelers. Starting May 1, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to get those tests to enter the country.

To bypass any PCR testing requirements, travelers need to register for the Thailand Pass. The pass is the digital passport that allows international travelers to enter the country. Travelers will need proof of vaccination and an insurance policy with at least $10,000 of coverage to qualify for the Thailand Pass.

"We are excited to finally remove testing requirements for international visitors, allowing all to enjoy the beauty and bounty of Thailand a bit simpler. The country's tourism industry has been ready for travelers to return in full, eager to provide fulfilling cultural travel experiences," said Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's New York Office, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "Now, with fully eased restrictions, travelers are able to visit all the beloved destinations across Thailand just as easily as they used to."

Once approved to enter Thailand, you can travel freely in the country without any additional testing requirements for the duration of your stay. You can visit the Tourism Authority of Thailand's website for further information and resources for planning your trip.