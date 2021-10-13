Thailand Will No Longer Require Vaccinated U.S. Travelers to Quarantine

Starting on November 1, Thailand will no longer require fully vaccinated American travelers to quarantine when they enter the country. Previously, visitors were required to provide extensive documentation, pre-book hotel rooms for seven days of quarantine upon arrival, and prepay for COVID-19 tests within the country.

Thailand officials announced in June that the country would be rolling out incentives to encourage tourists to return to the country. This latest policy update will allow visitors from at least 10 low-risk countries, including China, Germany, Singapore, the UK, and the US, to enter without quarantining on November 1. The list of countries will be expanded on December 1, then again on January 1.

"We must act quickly but still cautiously, and not miss the opportunity to entice some of the year-end and New Year holiday season travelers during the next few months to support the many millions of people who earn a living from our tourism, travel, and entertainment sectors as well as the many other related sectors," said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a statement announcing the new changes.

Before traveling to Thailand, fully vaccinated visitors will still be required to get a negative PCR test. They will be required to get another test once they land in Thailand, but after testing negative, travelers will be allowed to enter freely throughout the country.

Additionally, starting December 1, drinking alcoholic beverages will be allowed again in restaurants. Certain entertainment venues will be allowed to operate again, though specific health precautions will still be in place.

It is important to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still lists Thailand in the highest risk category in its travel advisory. That means there are at least 500 reported cases of COVID-19 in every 100,000 people, and the CDC recommends avoiding travel to those locations. You can view the CDC's full list here.