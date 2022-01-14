Thailand Is Implementing a Tourism Fee Just to Enter

If you're planning a trip to Thailand anytime soon—assuming it doesn't land on the CDC's "Avoid Travel" list—you'll have to spend a little extra cash just to enter. The country is implementing a tourist fee starting in April, Reuters reports.

A 300 baht charge will now be automatically added to the cost of airline tickets, but don't worry, that only translates to about $9 more. It will also cover accident insurance, so tourists are getting a service for the additional cost.

"Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists," tourism authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told the outlet. "We've encountered times when insurance didn't have coverage for tourists... which became our burden to take care of them."

According to a government spokesperson, who confirmed the news to Reuters, the country is preparing for 5 to 15 million foreign tourists in the coming year. This would generate around 800 billion baht ($23.97 billion), and support eco-friendly tourism initiatives. Before the pandemic, Thailand typically ranked as one of the most-visited countries in the world.

While the country has suspended most quarantine-free travel in the wake of surging Omicron numbers, you can still visit parts of Thailand, including Phuket, under its "Sandbox" program. The program allows you to enter with proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, and a prepaid seven-night (at least) stay in an approved hotel. You will also have to prepay for a PCR test upon arrival and show proof of an insurance policy that covers at least $50,000, Travel + Leisure reports.