Here's What to Know About Thailand's New Tourism Tax

Starting on June 1, 2023 Thailand will begin collecting tourism fees between 150 and 300 baht, which is about $4 and $8 in USD. The news was officially announced on February 14 by the Thai government.

The $8 fee will be charged for people who arrive to Thailand via air, while the $4 fee will be applied to people who arrive by land or water. Visitors who arrive and depart on the same day won't be charged. According to Bloomberg, the Thai government expects to collect a little over $113 million each year in fees.

If you are arriving by air, the $8 fee will be added to the price of your flight ticket. According to Bangkok Post, the entry fee will be used to support care for tourists, including the costs of visits to public hospitals.

The $8 fee is one of the only forms of official fees Americans need to enter the country if the visitor plans to stay for fewer than 30 days. Visas aren't required for those visits, and Thailand has lifted all of its pandemic restrictions.