Food & Drink

Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Food on Thanksgiving

By Published On 11/21/2018 By Published On 11/21/2018
free food on Thanksgiving
Courtesy of Sizzler

There's no question that Thanksgiving is all about food. Home-cooked meals and a gluttonous spread are essential components of the holiday.

However, even if you eat enough turkey to suffice for two of the day's meals, there's still a third meal waiting for you to make a plan. Or maybe you just need to caffeine up on the drive to grandma's house so you don't doze off like Clark Griswold heading to Wally World. Fortunately, a handful of popular restaurant chains are open on Thanksgiving and many of them are offering deals in recognition of the worst day of the year to be a turkey.

Take a look below to find the best freebies and discounts available on Thanksgiving. 

Free Food on Thanksgiving

Cumberland Farms
The deal: If you're one of the many people driving on Thanksgiving, listen up. Cumberland will give you a free hot or iced coffee in any size from 12am to 11:59pm on Thanksgiving.
When: November 22

Wendy's
The deal: Every day through November 23, Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger when you make any purchase. You'll find the offer in the company's mobile app. 
When: Through November 23

thanksgiving day food deals 2018
Edited - Courtesy of Wendy's

Food Deals on Thanksgiving

Cicis
The deal: Pick up a large two-topping pizza and it's just $5.99 with this coupon
When: Through November 23

Coolhaus
The deal: Take $1 off the shop's "Thanksgiving sammie," which features pumpkin cheesecake ice cream on ginger molasses cookies dipped in chocolate and sprinkles. 
When: November 18-22

Peet's Coffee
The deal: Pick up some beans. Peet's is offering 15% off purchases across the site with the code "BESTWEEKEVER."
When: November 22-26

Pizza Hut
The deal: It's also running a promotion called the St. Jude Meal Deal. You're bringing home two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of parmesan bread bites, an eight-piece order of cinnamon twists, and a two-liter bottle of coke for $19.99. When you place the order, Domino's will also make a $1 donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 
When: Through January 6, 2019

Illy Cafe
The deal: Get 15% off orders of $75, 20% off $150 orders, and 25% off $225 orders. (That doesn't apply to purchases on Baratza grinders, ready-to-drink coffees, or subscription orders.)
When: Through November 26

Treat House
The deal: The home of ridiculously alluring treats is offering 30% off any online order with the code "Turkey30."
When: November 22-26

Foodstirs
The deal: Check out the online store for baking goods, and get 30% off products, including kits, the entire week of Thanksgiving. 
When: November 19-23

Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Buy a $25 gift certificate for a friend and get a $5 gift card for yourself. You can also add the $25 credit onto your Taco Nation mobile app, and you can get a bonus $5 credit there as well.
When: Through December 31

Farmer Boys
The deal: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a free $5 voucher. Or if you buy $100 in gift cards, you'll land a free $25 voucher.
When: Through December 31

Slice
The deal: The app that helps you avoid chains and order from local, independently-owned pizzerias is doing something a little different over the weekend of shopping holidays. Instead of offering a discount, they're offering to support your love of pizza as well as your local shop. Tell Slice why you're thankful for your favorite local pizza place and you could win $400 worth of pizza for your belly and $4,000 for your local shop to help them continue making that delicious, cheesy food you crave. 
When: Through November 25

Want more free food and food deals? Here's our running list of all the free food you can get right now. We even have a roundup of the best pizza deals you can get from national chains. You're welcome.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.