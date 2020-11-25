News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Thanksgiving Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook for yourself.

Photo courtesy of Juliann Cheryl/Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Life gets complicated. Your tongue gets stuck to a metal pole. The neighbor's dogs break into your house and steal your dinner. Your parents don't get you the exact Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle you asked for. These things happen. (Even if it's Thanksgiving and not Christmas.) Whether things haven't gone quite as planned or they've gone exactly as planned, there are restaurants open on Thanksgiving that can save the day. There are restaurants with special Thanksgiving meals, and there are drive-thrus slinging burgers to help you on your turkey day drive. Moreover, these restaurants have deals to help you celebrate the holiday at a difficult time. You're going to find deals from restaurants like Steak 'n Shake, McDonald's, Popeyes, and loads of other national chains and local restaurants. Here are all places you'll find food deals on Thanksgiving this year.

Free Food on Thanksgiving Dunkin'

The deal: Order Dunkin' through Uber Eats to get a free half-dozen assorted donuts when you hit the $12 order minimum.

When: November 25-28

The deal: Grab a free hot or iced coffee for Thanksgiving. That offer also applies to cappuccinos, hot tea, or hot chocolate.

When: November 26 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Everyone—yes, that includes you—is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time.

When: Ongoing McDonald's

The deal: The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French Fries through the mobile app.

When: Ongoing

Food Deals for Thanksgiving Wendy's

The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you

When: Buy through January 31

The deal: To celebrate Veterans Days, Mountain Mike's is offering 15% off all large pizzas with the code "378130."

When: Through November 25 Purecane

The deal: The cane-based sweetener company is offering 45% off your entire order for Black Friday. (You'll get a bonus 5% off if you wait until Cyber Monday.)

When: November 26-29 Auntie Anne's

The deal: To celebrate the return of its Chocolate Frost drink, Auntie Anne's is offering free deliveries through the Pretzel Perks app.

When: Monday-Friday through January 1, 2021

Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Hit the $10 minimum when ordering through the Steak 'n Shake site or mobile app to get free delivery through the end of the month.

When: Through November 30 TKK Fried Chicken

The deal: Pick up an Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the Taiwanese fast-food shop, and you'll get a free classic side of medium drink for free.

When: November 17-30 Mrs. Fields

The deal: Grab the new customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram for 25% off the original price.

When: November 22-28 Chili's

The deal: The chain's $5 Marg of the Month is Hennessy's Harvest, which comes with Hennessy Cognac, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and fresh sour. It's available to-go where that's legal.

When: Through November 30 Applebee's

The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.

When: "For a limited time" Peet's Coffee

The deal: Take 20% off everything on the coffee shop's site by using the code "BESTWEEKEVER."

When: November 20-30 Godiva

The deal: Take home a free 30-piece Goldmark kit when you spend at least $150 at Godiva.com.

When: November 25-28 Godiva

The deal: Select items online and in-store will be 50% off.

When: November 26-27 Peet's Coffee

The deal: If you're a Peetnik Rewards member you can get a $0 delivery fee on orders placed through the app.

When: November 20-30

Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Outer Aisle

The deal: If you order through Amazon, you'll get 20% off its Sandwich Thins and Pizza Crusts.

When: November 26 - December 2 Usual Wines

The deal: You're going to be able to trim 21% off any order of at least 12 glasses. Though, that doesn't include subscriptions.

When: Through November 30 Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative

The deal: Take 10-20% off the meat supplier's bestselling products like ground turkey, NY strip, sirloin, ribeye, and more.

When: Through November 28

Photo courtesy of TKK Fried Chicken

Food Gift Card Deals Available on Thanksgiving Chili's

The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.Through December 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.

When: November 18 - December 31 Outback Steakhouse

The deal: You're going to score a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 card. That bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Treat others how you'd like to be treated yourself. Buy a $50 gift card for a loved one and BJ's will give you a free $10 gift card. Make it $100, and your freebie is worth $25 and you'll also get a 20% off VIP card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 13, 2021.

When: Through January 1 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Pass along the gift of future pizza to a loved one. You'll get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50. Though, the cards aren't valid at Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go locations.

When: Through December 31 McAlister's Deli

The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed in January and February of 2021.

When: Through December 31 Juice It Up!

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get two free smoothies for yourself.

When: Through December 31 Piada Italian Street Food

The deal: Put $25 on a gift card and you'll get a coupon for a free entrée to use on your next visit.

When: November 17 - January 4, 2021 North Italia

The deal: It'll set you up with a $20 complimentary bonus card when you buy $100 worth of gift cards. Plus, 2% of the proceeds on gift card purchases through October 31, 2021, will be donated to FoodCorps.

When: Through December 31

Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Bonefish Grill

The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31