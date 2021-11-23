Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Thanksgiving

Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Good food is integral to Thanksgiving. It's not just the Thanksgiving spread—though, that's definitely a big part of it. But there's also the leftovers, the sneaking food during preparation, the drive-thru window off the interstate on the way home from grandma's house. Lots of restaurants are going to be closed, allowing staff to enjoy the holiday. But some will still be open, and many are offering deals to draw you off the highway. So, we've pulled together all the food deals you're going to find on a rough day for turkeys. You'll find offers from Baskin-Robbins, Wendy's, and many other restaurants. Here are the best food deals you'll find at major restaurant chains and beyond on Thanksgiving. (And don't forget to be extra good to anyone who is out there on the job today.)

Free Food on Thanksgiving Baskin-Robbins

The deal: Grab a free kids' scoop with any purchase of at least $15.

When: November 25-30 Cumberland Farms, Tom Thumb, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, and Loaf N Jug

The deal: Snag a free coffee to get you through the holiday. No purchase is required. Everyone gets a free coffee.

When: November 25

Even More Food Deals HelloFresh

The deal: The meal kit company is offering new customers a total of 14 free meals across five boxes, plus free shipping on your first box, with the code "HFBF2021."

When: Through December 1 Illy

The deal: Buy 12 cans of iperEspresso Capsules you can get a free Y3.3 machine or a Y5 for just $50 or an X7.1 for $75.

When: November 25-28 Bulletproof Coffee

The deal: Take 30% off Unflavored and Vanilla Collagen Protein and the Complete Daily Energy.

When: November 25 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Get a sampler from the coffee subscription club through Amazon. You'll get the four-pack for 40% off and the eight-pack for 50% off.

When: November 24-29 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Get your first bag of coffee beans for free when you give the club a try. You can also get up to $55 off Coffee World Tour gifts.

When: Through November 30 Bulletproof Coffee

The deal: You can grab up to 40% off Bulletproof creamer, Protein Bars, Coffee Pods, and more.

When: November 25 - December 2 Wine Insiders

The deal: You can take up to 70% off an order of wine. That could land you a case of wine for less than $100. Use the code "THANKSTHRILLIST70." You'll also get a surprise gift in your package.

When: November 25-30 Kind Snacks

The deal: Take 25% off and get free shipping on any order of at least $40 at its website.

When: Through November 29 Super Coffee

The deal: Spend $75 and you'll get 20% off your order plus free shipping. If you're going big, you'll get 30% off and free shipping when you spend $125.

When: Through November 30 EveryPlate

The deal: Get meals at $1.79 each if you're new to EveryPlate, plus 20% off on another two boxes with the code "EPBF2021."

When: Through December Green Chef

The deal: Get 10 free meals from the meal kit company on top of free shipping with the code "GCBF2021" if it's your first order with Green Chef.

When: Through December 1 Factor

The deal: The meal kit company is offering $100 off your first four boxes with the code "FACTORBF2021."

When: Through December 1 Cali'flour Foods

The deal: Take 40% off items across the Keto-friendly site. You'll find pizza crusts, entreés, crackers, and more. You'll also get free shipping if you hit the $75 order minimum. Use the code "BLACKFRIDAY21."

When: November 22 - December 1

Gift Card Deals Available Now Shake Shack

The deal: Get a voucher for a free shake -- that includes the new holiday shakes -- with every $25 gift card purchase. The voucher is valid through March 31, 2022.

When: Through December 29 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.

When: Through December 31 White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

When: Through January 2, 2022 Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards in-restaurant or online and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an order of $30 or more. That discount will have to be used in January or February.

When: Through December 31 Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. That can go quite a ways at a bagel shop.

When: Through December 31 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Grab $5 in Pretzel Perks (one-time-only use) when you spend $25 on gift cards. The bonus cash has to be spent by March 27, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.

When: Through January 17 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.

When: Through January 1, 2022 Noodles & Company

The deal: Purchase a $25 gift card online and you'll get a $5 bonus card that will expire on January 12, 2022.

When: Through December 31 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you buy at least $25 worth of gift cards in-store or online.

When: Through December 31 Jamba

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and get a $5 reward card. The reward card will only be valid one time, has to be used in the Jamba app, and can only be used from January 3 to February 14, 2022.

When: Through December 26