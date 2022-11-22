This Is the Cost of a Thanksgiving Turkey in Every State

Turkeys are traditionally considered the center of the Thanksgiving feast. It's why the president has to pardon one every year, a symbol of mercy so the feathered animals don't rise up in mutiny against us. It's expected at most Thanksgiving meals, which means you've likely budgeted it into your grocery shopping list. But, depending on which state you live in, the cost of a standard 15-pound turkey ranges dramatically.

Finance Buzz broke down the cost of the turkey, state by state. Hawaii and Alaska have the first and second most expensive turkey prices, coming in at $50.35 and $49.85, respectively. The third-most expensive state is more than $10 cheaper than the second state. A 15-pound turkey in South Carolina costs $38.85. You can see the top 10 most expensive states for turkey below, which only vary by cents compared to South Carolina.