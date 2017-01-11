Posting This Facebook Privacy Status Just Means You're a Moron

It seems that every couple years, Facebook users mount a collective rebellion against the social network, posting an annoying, misinformed status update about privacy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the message -- which threatens legal action against a multi-billion dollar company for making user data public -- refer to the profile of your retired neighbor’s best friend’s podiatrist. They’ve probably posted it, in some scathing form or another:

“Deadline tomorrow !!! Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from tomorrow. Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed. It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Channel 13 News talked about the change in Facebook’s privacy policy. I do not give Facebook or any entities associated with Facebook permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future. With this statement, I give notice to Facebook it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308- 1 1 308-103 and the Rome Statute). NOTE: Facebook is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once it will be tactically allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in the profile status updates. DO NOT SHARE. Copy and paste.”