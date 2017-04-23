These 20 Companies Have the Best Work-Life Balance

Thanks to all the "urgent" emails you get from your boss at 11pm on a Saturday or project deadlines that keep you up at night, the words "work-life balance" sadly don't seem to mean much to some employers. A new analysis from job listings site Indeed, however, reveals the 20 companies with the best work-life balance, based on ratings from employees.
Indeed boasts more than 10 million company ratings, but the site looked at the 1,000 companies with the most reviews from employees and calculated their weighted average work-life balance ratings from between April 2015 and March 2017 to determine the ranking, according to a spokesperson. Interestingly, the list includes companies from several industries, such as fast food, airlines, retail, tech, and finance. Tax preparation company H&R Block takes the no. 1 spot, followed by Network Capital Funding Corporation, In-N-Out Burger, HEB, Kaiser Permanente. After all, some would argue that being an In-N-Out manager is better than being a lawyer.
"Companies who are empathetic and proactively work to provide the appropriate personal time for employees tend to stand out," Indeed Senior Vice President of HR, Paul Wolfe, said in a statement. "Comments we have seen from employee reviews for these companies indicate 'fair' and 'flexible' work environments."
Here's the full list, per the careers site:
20. Wegmans
19. Starbucks
18. Trader Joe's
17. Raytheon
16. American Express
15. Honey Baked Ham
14. Pfizer Inc.
13. Cisco
12. Spirit Halloween Superstore
11. Capital One
10. Chick-fil-A
9. Century 21
8. NIKE
7. Southwest Airlines
6. Intuit
5. Kaiser Permanente
4. HEB
3. In-N-Out Burger
2. Network Capital Funding Corporation
1. H&R Block
