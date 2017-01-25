A Health Expert Ranks The Best and Worst Airline Food

There’s no denying airline food is bad. Your dehydrated, in-flight meal is usually reheated into oblivion, making it a shriveled up mess. Sure, some airlines offer decent food and booze, but that's more the exception than the rule.

But if you’re a frequent flyer, you might be interested in Dr. Charles Platkin’s airline food rankings. Platkin, director of the Food Policy Center at Hunter College in New York, is the author of the annual Airline Food Survey. Citing the nutritional information of meals served to economy class passengers on domestic flights, Platkin ranks airline fare from worst to best on a five-point scale.