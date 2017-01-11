The Artistic Cycling Championships Are Totally Real and Yes, Completely Insane

You’re probably not familiar with the Indoor World Cycling Championships, a competition in which spandex-clad athletes perform balletic maneuvers and play sports on road bikes. But you should be. If it sounds like a sideshow or a circus event to you, erase your preconceptions, because the Cycling Championships are completely insane. It’s basically an amalgam of the X-Games, Olympic gymnastics and figure skating all rolled into one unapologetically eastern-European package.

This year, the competition took place in Stuttgart, Germany, and in a video recap of the event, we’re given a look at the elegant stylings of some very performative cyclists. Just look at them. During the Artistic Cycling event, everyone becomes a freakin’ ballerina-gymnast on wheels. There’s even a doubles category, so artistic cycling dudes can carry artistic cycling chicks to the tune of dramatic music. The whole thing looks like someone gave Nancy Kerrigan a bike instead of ice skates, and told her that anything less than championship glory would be an abject failure.