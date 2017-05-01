Here are the 25 Best Cities to Find a Job in 2017

From starting salary and benefits to employee perks like free cheeseburgers, there are plenty of important factors you have to consider while searching for a job. Perhaps the most critical, stress-inducing, and potentially life-changing part to consider, however, is location. Thankfully, a new study from Indeed reveals the best cities in the country for people looking to land a new job this year.
On Monday, the ever-popular job listings site released its first-ever list of the best cities for jobseekers, which ranks 25 metro areas based on four criteria: job market favorability, employee ratings for work-life balance, job security and advancement opportunities, and salary weighted for the local cost of living. If you think big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago are the best destinations for employment, the results may surprise you. In fact, only one of those cities -- Los Angeles -- made the list (no. 15), while cities in the Sun Belt dominate the ranking's top spots.
Notably, three of the cities that made the top 10 are in Florida, including Miami and Orlando, which took first and second place on the ranking, respectively, while Jacksonville placed seventh. California also earned three spots near the top of the list; specifically, Sacramento (no. 5), San Jose (no. 6), and San Diego (no. 8). Raleigh (no. 3), Austin (no. 4). Houston (no. 9), and Memphis (no. 10) rounded out the top 10. Indeed put the complete list and the specific scores for each city in a helpful chart, shown below.
Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president at Indeed, said the results can be attributed to a migration trend favoring warmer regions and the decline of manufacturing jobs in Midwest cities.
"The Sun Belt continues to be a region of high-growth and opportunity as companies and workers alike have moved toward strong job markets," he said in a statement. "We have seen a migration trend where people are moving away from cold places looking to live in warm climates, so it is no surprise that we are seeing companies providing more job opportunities in Sun Belt cities like Miami, Austin, and San Diego."
In other words, people are moving to cities with beautiful weather and it looks like the job opportunities are following, according to Indeed. Check out the full report over at the company's website.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.