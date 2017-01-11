Lack of good office snacks, crappy boss, no hope for advancement or a raise -- there are plenty of good reasons why you might feel restless to ditch your current job for something better. Well, now you've at least got a solid place to start or maybe a wake up call, thanks to Glassdoor's annual Employees’ Choice Awards report ranking the 50 best companies to work for in 2017, according to the lucky people who work for them.

Topping this year's list is Bain & Company, which becomes the first employer to take the No. 1 spot for a third time (it earned the honor in 2014 and 2012), followed by Facebook, and Boston Consulting Group to round out the top three. Fourteen companies made the list for the first time, including Clorox (No. 12), lululemon (No. 38), and SpaceX (No. 40), according to Glassdoor. Meanwhile, last year's No. 1 employer, Airbnb, plummeted to the 35th spot on the ranking.