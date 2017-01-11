Lack of good office snacks, crappy boss, no hope for advancement or a raise -- there are plenty of good reasons why you might feel restless to ditch your current job for something better. Well, now you've at least got a solid place to start or maybe a wake up call, thanks to Glassdoor's annual Employees’ Choice Awards report ranking the 50 best companies to work for in 2017, according to the lucky people who work for them.
Topping this year's list is Bain & Company, which becomes the first employer to take the No. 1 spot for a third time (it earned the honor in 2014 and 2012), followed by Facebook, and Boston Consulting Group to round out the top three. Fourteen companies made the list for the first time, including Clorox (No. 12), lululemon (No. 38), and SpaceX (No. 40), according to Glassdoor. Meanwhile, last year's No. 1 employer, Airbnb, plummeted to the 35th spot on the ranking.
As in previous years of the report, the jobs and recruiting website based the ranking on data and reviews from people who work at companies with more than 1,000 employees. Glassdoor also released a separate ranking of the 50 best small and medium businesses to work for next year. Needless to say, you might want to dust off your ol' resume right about now.
Glassdoor has a bunch of additional information on each of the companies that made the list available on its site, but here's the full ranking:
50. Wegmans Food Markets
Company Rating: 4.2
49. Gensler
Company Rating: 4.2
48. QuikTrip
Company Rating: 4.2
47. E. & J. Gallo Winery
Company Rating: 4.2
46. Aegis Living
Company Rating: 4.2
45. Ikea
Company Rating: 4.2
44. Mayo Clinic
Company Rating: 4.2
43. Raising Cane’s
Company Rating: 4.2
42. Texas Instruments
Company Rating: 4.2
41. BASF Corporation
Company Rating: 4.2
40. Space Exploration Technologies
Company Rating: 4.2
39. FedEx Freight
Company Rating: 4.2
38. lululemon
Company Rating: 4.2
37. Microsoft
Company Rating: 4.2
36. Apple
Company Rating: 4.2
35. Airbnb
Company Rating: 4.2
34. Costco Wholesale
Company Rating: 4.2
33. Trader Joe’s
Company Rating: 4.2
32. Genentech
Company Rating: 4.2
31. Keller Williams
Company Rating: 4.2
30. NVIDIA
Company Rating: 4.2
29. Zillow
Company Rating: 4.2
28. Southwest Airlines
Company Rating: 4.3
27. H E B
Company Rating: 4.3
26. Johnson & Johnson
Company Rating: 4.3
25. Akamai
Company Rating: 4.3
24. Concur
Company Rating: 4.3
23. DocuSign
Company Rating: 4.3
22. Memorial Sloan Kettering
Company Rating: 4.3
21. Delta Air Lines
Company Rating: 4.3
20. Intuit
Company Rating: 4.3
19. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Company Rating: 4.3
18. Forrester
Company Rating: 4.3
17. Salesforce
Company Rating: 4.3
16. MathWorks
Company Rating: 4.3
15. SAP
Company Rating: 4.3
14. Paylocity
Company Rating: 4.3
13. Nestlé Purina PetCare
Company Rating: 4.3
12. Clorox
Company Rating: 4.3
11. McKinsey & Company
Company Rating: 4.3
10. Power Home Remodeling
Company Rating 4.3
9. Adobe
Company Rating: 4.3
8. LinkedIn
Company Rating: 4.4
7. In-N-Out Burger
Company Rating: 4.4
6. Fast Enterprises
Company Rating: 4.4
5. World Wide Technology
Company Rating 4.4
4. Google
Company Rating: 4.4
3. Boston Consulting Group
Company Rating: 4.4
2. Facebook
Company Rating: 4.5
1. Bain & Company
Company Rating: 4.6
