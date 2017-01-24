News

Here Are the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017

If your unfulfilling 9-to-5 job was a major contributor to the living nightmare that was 2016, then now might be a good time to explore getting the hell out of there -- and maybe even changing careers. Thanks to a new ranking of the 50 best jobs in America this year, you've at least got good place to start. Or just 50 more reasons to feel bad about your life and education choices so far. 

Glassdoor, a popular jobs and company review site, released its annual report -- the "50 Best Jobs in America for 2017" -- on Monday, and just like last year, the nation's top jobs are in areas like tech, healthcare, and finance. In fact, Data Scientist tops the list for a second year in a row, scoring high in all three measurements the site used to determine the ranking: the number of job openings (4,184), the job's median base salary ($110,000), and the job's overall satisfaction rating (4.4 out of 5). Data Scientist is followed by DevOps Engineer, Data Engineer, Tax Manager, and Analytics Manager to round out the top five. 

Along with releasing the new report, Glassdoor pointed out that "millions" of people have already searched for new jobs so far in the new year. So, basically, you might want to polish your all but forgotten LinkedIn profile, dust of your resume, and get yourself on the market. Glassdoor also issued its annual ranking of the best companies to work for in the US last month. 

Check out the full "best jobs" report, including the scores, average salaries, and links to job listings, over at Glassdoor's website. Here's the overall ranking:

50. Construction Project Manager

Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Number of Job Openings: 1,944
Median Base Salary: $85,000

49. Physical Therapist

Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 24,579
Median Base Salary: $70,000

48. Dental Hygienist

Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,050
Median Base Salary: $66,000

47. Business Intelligence Developer

Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 837
Median Base Salary: $83,000

46. National Sales Manager

Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 937
Median Base Salary: $90,000

45. Supplier Quality Engineer

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 862
Median Base Salary: $80,150

44. Pharmacy Manager

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 2,652
Median Base Salary: $130,000

43. UI Designer

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 950
Median Base Salary: $80,000

42. Business Operations Manager

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,009
Median Base Salary: $93,000

41. Security Analyst

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,464
Median Base Salary: $70,000

40. Manufacturing Engineer

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,504
Median Base Salary: $70,000

39. Information Security Engineer

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 1,247
Median Base Salary: $100,000

38. Accounting Manager

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 3,392
Median Base Salary: $82,000

37. Research Engineer

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,006
Median Base Salary: $92,850

36. Civil Engineer

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 2,004
Median Base Salary: $65,200

35. Compensation Analyst

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,219
Median Base Salary: $70,000

34. Physician

Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 2,610
Median Base Salary: $200,000

33. Professor

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,955
Median Base Salary: $70,000

32. Product Manager

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Number of Job Openings: 5,536
Median Base Salary: $107,000

31. Intelligence Analyst

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 1,605
Median Base Salary: $62,400

30. Hardware Engineer

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 954
Median Base Salary: $108,000

29. Technical Account Manager

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,968
Median Base Salary: $66,000

28. Executive Assistant

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 3,946
Median Base Salary: $56,000

27. Systems Administrator

Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 4,046
Median Base Salary: $68,000

26. Mobile Developer

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,130
Median Base Salary: $85,000

25. Compliance Manager

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,104
Median Base Salary: $100,000

24. Nurse Manager

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Number of Job Openings: 6,710
Median Base Salary: $77,000

23. Controls Engineer

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,756
Median Base Salary: $75,400

22. QA Manager

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,531
Median Base Salary: $92,000

21. Communications Manager

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 1,332
Median Base Salary: $82,000

20. Mechanical Engineer

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,383
Median Base Salary: $76,000

19. Finance Manager

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Number of Job Openings: 3,142
Median Base Salary: $116,000

18. Supply Chain Manager

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,270
Median Base Salary: $100,000

17. Corporate Recruiter

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 2,858
Median Base Salary: $60,000

16. Software Engineer

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 17,085
Median Base Salary: $101,000

15. Nurse Practitioner

Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 15,634
Median Base Salary: $100,000

14. Electrical Engineer

Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,643
Median Base Salary: $78,000

13. Audit Manager

Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,887
Median Base Salary: $98,000

12. Occupational Therapist

Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 14,897
Median Base Salary: $72,000

11. Marketing Manager

Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,875
Median Base Salary: $90,000

10. Solutions Architect

Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,232
Median Base Salary: $125,000

9. UX Designer

Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 1,691
Median Base Salary: $92,500

8. Strategy Manager

Job Score: 4.5
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 1,184
Median Base Salary: $130,000

7. Database Administrator

Job Score: 4.5
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 2,877
Median Base Salary: $93,000

6. HR Manager

Job Score: 4.6
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 4,339
Median Base Salary: $85,000

5. Analytics Manager

Job Score: 4.6
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,958
Median Base Salary: $112,000

4. Tax Manager

Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 3,317
Median Base Salary: $110,000

3. Data Engineer

Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 2,599
Median Base Salary: $106,000

2. DevOps Engineer

Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 2,725
Median Base Salary: $110,000

1. Data Scientist

Job Score: 4.8
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 4,184
Median Base Salary: $110,000

