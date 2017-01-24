Here Are the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017

If your unfulfilling 9-to-5 job was a major contributor to the living nightmare that was 2016, then now might be a good time to explore getting the hell out of there -- and maybe even changing careers. Thanks to a new ranking of the 50 best jobs in America this year, you've at least got good place to start. Or just 50 more reasons to feel bad about your life and education choices so far.
Glassdoor, a popular jobs and company review site, released its annual report -- the "50 Best Jobs in America for 2017" -- on Monday, and just like last year, the nation's top jobs are in areas like tech, healthcare, and finance. In fact, Data Scientist tops the list for a second year in a row, scoring high in all three measurements the site used to determine the ranking: the number of job openings (4,184), the job's median base salary ($110,000), and the job's overall satisfaction rating (4.4 out of 5). Data Scientist is followed by DevOps Engineer, Data Engineer, Tax Manager, and Analytics Manager to round out the top five.
Along with releasing the new report, Glassdoor pointed out that "millions" of people have already searched for new jobs so far in the new year. So, basically, you might want to polish your all but forgotten LinkedIn profile, dust of your resume, and get yourself on the market. Glassdoor also issued its annual ranking of the best companies to work for in the US last month.
Check out the full "best jobs" report, including the scores, average salaries, and links to job listings, over at Glassdoor's website. Here's the overall ranking:
50. Construction Project Manager
Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Number of Job Openings: 1,944
Median Base Salary: $85,000
49. Physical Therapist
Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 24,579
Median Base Salary: $70,000
48. Dental Hygienist
Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,050
Median Base Salary: $66,000
47. Business Intelligence Developer
Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 837
Median Base Salary: $83,000
46. National Sales Manager
Job Score: 4.0
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 937
Median Base Salary: $90,000
45. Supplier Quality Engineer
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 862
Median Base Salary: $80,150
44. Pharmacy Manager
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 2,652
Median Base Salary: $130,000
43. UI Designer
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 950
Median Base Salary: $80,000
42. Business Operations Manager
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,009
Median Base Salary: $93,000
41. Security Analyst
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,464
Median Base Salary: $70,000
40. Manufacturing Engineer
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,504
Median Base Salary: $70,000
39. Information Security Engineer
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 1,247
Median Base Salary: $100,000
38. Accounting Manager
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 3,392
Median Base Salary: $82,000
37. Research Engineer
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,006
Median Base Salary: $92,850
36. Civil Engineer
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 2,004
Median Base Salary: $65,200
35. Compensation Analyst
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,219
Median Base Salary: $70,000
34. Physician
Job Score: 4.1
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 2,610
Median Base Salary: $200,000
33. Professor
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,955
Median Base Salary: $70,000
32. Product Manager
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
Number of Job Openings: 5,536
Median Base Salary: $107,000
31. Intelligence Analyst
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 1,605
Median Base Salary: $62,400
30. Hardware Engineer
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 954
Median Base Salary: $108,000
29. Technical Account Manager
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,968
Median Base Salary: $66,000
28. Executive Assistant
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 3,946
Median Base Salary: $56,000
27. Systems Administrator
Job Score: 4.2
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 4,046
Median Base Salary: $68,000
26. Mobile Developer
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,130
Median Base Salary: $85,000
25. Compliance Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,104
Median Base Salary: $100,000
24. Nurse Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Number of Job Openings: 6,710
Median Base Salary: $77,000
23. Controls Engineer
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,756
Median Base Salary: $75,400
22. QA Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,531
Median Base Salary: $92,000
21. Communications Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 1,332
Median Base Salary: $82,000
20. Mechanical Engineer
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,383
Median Base Salary: $76,000
19. Finance Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
Number of Job Openings: 3,142
Median Base Salary: $116,000
18. Supply Chain Manager
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
Number of Job Openings: 1,270
Median Base Salary: $100,000
17. Corporate Recruiter
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 2,858
Median Base Salary: $60,000
16. Software Engineer
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 17,085
Median Base Salary: $101,000
15. Nurse Practitioner
Job Score: 4.3
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
Number of Job Openings: 15,634
Median Base Salary: $100,000
14. Electrical Engineer
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,643
Median Base Salary: $78,000
13. Audit Manager
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 1,887
Median Base Salary: $98,000
12. Occupational Therapist
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 14,897
Median Base Salary: $72,000
11. Marketing Manager
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,875
Median Base Salary: $90,000
10. Solutions Architect
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,232
Median Base Salary: $125,000
9. UX Designer
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 1,691
Median Base Salary: $92,500
8. Strategy Manager
Job Score: 4.5
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 1,184
Median Base Salary: $130,000
7. Database Administrator
Job Score: 4.5
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 2,877
Median Base Salary: $93,000
6. HR Manager
Job Score: 4.6
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 4,339
Median Base Salary: $85,000
5. Analytics Manager
Job Score: 4.6
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,958
Median Base Salary: $112,000
4. Tax Manager
Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 3,317
Median Base Salary: $110,000
3. Data Engineer
Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 2,599
Median Base Salary: $106,000
2. DevOps Engineer
Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 2,725
Median Base Salary: $110,000
1. Data Scientist
Job Score: 4.8
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 4,184
Median Base Salary: $110,000
