Here Are the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017

If your unfulfilling 9-to-5 job was a major contributor to the living nightmare that was 2016, then now might be a good time to explore getting the hell out of there -- and maybe even changing careers. Thanks to a new ranking of the 50 best jobs in America this year, you've at least got good place to start. Or just 50 more reasons to feel bad about your life and education choices so far.

Glassdoor, a popular jobs and company review site, released its annual report -- the "50 Best Jobs in America for 2017" -- on Monday, and just like last year, the nation's top jobs are in areas like tech, healthcare, and finance. In fact, Data Scientist tops the list for a second year in a row, scoring high in all three measurements the site used to determine the ranking: the number of job openings (4,184), the job's median base salary ($110,000), and the job's overall satisfaction rating (4.4 out of 5). Data Scientist is followed by DevOps Engineer, Data Engineer, Tax Manager, and Analytics Manager to round out the top five.