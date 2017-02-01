You Can Make a Salad in 60 Seconds with This Genius Product

The two bold minds behind this project, Craig Wenger and David Turover, launched a Kickstarter with the intention of raising $5,000 to bring the product to market. Instead, they’ve raised $190,275. There will soon be a generation of people making their salads in under 60 seconds. Just think of the possibilities.

If you want this bad boy in your kitchen, all it costs is $14, and you can get the miracle mechanism mailed to you by May. If you pledge $26 to the campaign, they’ll mail you two 60 Second Salad Makers, so you can have some sort of speed-salad-making contest.

So be swift, and be brave. The future of salad is in your hands. You know what to do.