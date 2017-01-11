This 3-Foot 'Anaconda' Burrito Destroys All Other Burritos

The video has anyone with an appetite and a predilection for meat in a tizzy, as it’s garnered over 17.5 million views. In it, Edwin Espinoza is an unassuming burrito-sorcerer, deftly loading up five tortillas with beans, cheese, onions, carne asada, two kinds of salsa, sour cream, onions and guacamole. What he creates is a marvel of burrito-engineering, a wonder of the culinary universe larger than your baby cousin.

Espinoza told The Fresno Bee that the restaurant has never been subject to such burrito hysteria, fielding over 1,000 orders for the Anaconda in three days. In fact, the humble family business has been completely sold out of carne asada on two separate occasions since the video went live. According to Espinoza, that’s 200 pounds of carne asada -- the equivalent of a cruiserweight boxer in seared beef.