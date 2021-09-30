Not Arby's coming in clutch by revamping its 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu. That's right, the fast food sandwich restaurant is making changes and bringing back its Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich for a limited time. We love to see it.

The chicken sandwich features a toasted sesame seed bun with fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce to add some zest to this returning menu item. It will replace Arby's Premium Chicken Nuggets on the 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu.

The chicken sandwich joins the current value lineup of Classic Beef' N Cheddar Sandwich and Classic Roast Beef Sandwich. And as the name implies, you can get any two of these sandwiches for $6. The Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich will be available at Arby's nationwide now through the end of the year.