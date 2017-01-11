The Most Common Age for Americans to Get Married Is Kinda Surprising

There seems to be some unwritten rulebook governing how old one should be when they settle down and get married. Take the plunge too young, and you’re charging head-first into the marital abyss with less than optimal emotional/financial stability. Get married in your forties or fifties, and watch your kids graduate college with the help of a hearing aide and your cholesterol medication.

So at what age do people actually get married in America? Overflow Data parsed through data collected by the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey in 2014, finding that the average age of those eloping varied pretty significantly across this nation of lovebirds.

