The Most Common Age Women First Give Birth Might Surprise You

Courtesy of the data-wizards at Overflow Data, we’ve learned a lot about America. The statisticians have fine-tuned our understandings of when the denizens of this country get to work in the morning, get married and how much they spend on rent every month.

But what about childbirth? There’s a topic Overflow hadn’t broached, until now, that is. Using data from the US Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey, we get a sense of the age that women are most likely to become mothers. Note, this isn’t indicative of the entire country at large, as the sample reflects the most common age of women surveyed by the ACS who gave birth in 2015.