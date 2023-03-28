This Is the Thailand Travel Itinerary from 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Finale

Courtesy of the The Tourism Authority of Thailand

For fans of season 27 of The Bachelor, which featured Bachelor Zach Shallcross, you might have spent Monday's finale admiring the scenery more than the handsome man baring his heart on national television. For the final two episodes of the show, Thailand's Krabi province served as the backdrop for the final rose ceremony and proposal. Anyone hoping to experience the version of Thailand seen on this most recent Bachelor finale is in luck. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) shared with Thrillist a complete itinerary of filming locations that will take you through all of the beautiful backdrops from the show, without any of the nail-biting interpersonal conflict.

"Krabi, known for its beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts, is a top romance travel destination and served as an ideal backdrop for a picturesque final rose ceremony," said Santi Sawangcharoen, director of the TAT New York Office, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "With the removal of Covid-19 restrictions, travelers can once again easily visit the destination. Thailand has fully re-opened to tourism and there is no better time than now to plan a trip to Thailand to travel the way The Bachelor cast did, and to explore the country's natural beauty, five-star accommodations, and extravagant offerings." Here's the Bachelor Nation itinerary for traveling through the Krabi province of Thailand. The cast and crew stayed at Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa, a five-star resort that features the White Lotus Restaurant (not to be confused with the HBO show).

The Bachelor contestants stayed at three different properties: Nakamanda Resort, Elements Resort, and Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort.

The first overnight date featured Pudam Night Market and Krabi Walking Street, which offered plenty of options for street food. Then the couples went to dinner at White Lotus and stayed in a villa at Nakamanda.

The second overnight date featured Koh Poda Island, a meal at Na Mi Chai Café, and a night spent at Venice Villa Krabi Resort.

The third (this is a lot of dates, by the way) overnight date featured kayaking on the Klong Srakaew river and a stay at Banyan Tree Presidential Villa.

Other stops included horseback riding on the beach by Café de Rimlay, a trip to Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, and Villa Saifon.

The last rose ceremony happened at Poonsiri Resort.

The big proposal was conducted at Aqua Beach Club & Restaurant.

Whether you plan on taking your multiple romantic partners on a jarring (expensive) vacation to determine who your love match is, or you want to curate a more intimate experience in Thailand, this Bachelor itinerary is a great springboard for your own travels. I certainly wouldn't mind being romanced while kayaking down a beautiful river.

