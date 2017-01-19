News

The Bacon Express Costs $40 and Cooks 6 Bacon Strips at the Same Time

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017

Trending

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

related

This 3-Character Text Message Can Instantly Crash Your iPhone

There is never enough bacon. The greasy pork strips are the hallmark of any well-balanced breakfast. Most people wish there was more bacon -- some wish they could infuse it into their bloodstream with an IV drip.

If you’re feeling slighted by a dearth of bacon in your life, do not fear. The Bacon Express is here to assembly-line the process of cooking the sizzling delicacy. If you’re also kind of lazy, the contraption works beautifully, as all you need is a pair of tongs. It cooks your bacon for you, as if the process of wielding a spatula was labor intensive and fraught with difficulty.

The Bacon Express prepares up to six pieces of bacon a time. It also cooks the food vertically, letting all the grease slowly drain into a bottom compartment that you can easily remove. It’s also got “cool touch handles,” which make the machine easy to caress when you’re marveling at its sleek features.

While it's not a train, the Bacon Express will take you to straight to Swineville, USA. (Eat your heart out, Guy Fieri). It’s only $40 bucks, which is a pretty fair price, if you care that much about bacon. But come on, you know you do.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Best Buy Will Have NES Classics for Sale Before Christmas, But for One Day Only

related

READ MORE
Tasmania Will Pay You To Take an Island Getaway For Six Months

related

READ MORE
Here's How Kids Can Get an Actual, Post-Marked Letter from Santa Claus This Christmas

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like