The 'Bad Lip Reading' of Donald Trump's Inauguration Is Finally Here

The brilliant folks over at Bad Lip Reading blessed the world with several doses of much-needed humor throughout the long, bizarre, and soul-crushing 2016 presidential campaign. Now, just when you thought you couldn't laugh at anything politics-related anymore, the genius video editors have returned with a hilarious re-dubbed version of Donald Trump's inauguration that'll almost certainly prove you wrong.

The four-minute video (shown above) offers a startlingly convincing look at what Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and other big political figures actually said to each other during all the presidential festivities last week. Try not to simultaneously laugh and cry as Obama finally tells Trump to his face how he really feels about him, saying "you suuuuuuuuck" through a big, gritted photo-op smile. Oh, and it turns out Trump might not have been feeling very well in the moments before he took the oath of office. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush are seen plotting to "squeeze him" in the audience.